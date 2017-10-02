West Ham ready to be patient with Slaven Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has been under pressure after a slow start to the season.
The Croatian spent a considerable sum of money in the summer but the expectations have not been met so far.
West Ham will be expected to make a top ten finish at the very least after splashing the cash on Chicharito, Arnautovic, Hart and Zabaleta.
The Hammers secured a last-gasp win over Swansea at the weekend and Daily Mirror are reporting that Bilic will be given until the end of this season to prove himself.
The report adds that West Ham have been linked with Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian was sacked by Bayern Munich last month. Despite the former Real Madrid manager being available, the Hammers are ready to stick with Bilic for now.
West Ham have a history of persisting with the managers until the end of their contracts and Bilic is likely to receive the same treatment.
The London outfit are currently 15th in the table but they have been without some key players so far this season and the club hierarchy believes that things will improve once those players are back after the international break.