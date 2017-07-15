West Ham ready to battle it out with Chelsea for Javier Hernandez

Premier League outfit West Ham are looking to improve their attacking options ahead of the new season and the Hammers have identified Javier Hernandez as a target.
The Bayer Leverkusen forward has been sensational in the Bundesliga and Slaven Bilic wants to Mexican to lead the line for the Hammers.
According to the Mexican media, Chelsea are interested in the player as well and Chicharito will have to choose between the two London clubs.
Chelsea is obviously a more attractive option on paper, but the Hammers might be able to provide him with regular first team football. At 29, Hernandez will be looking to play every week.
Chicharito has proven himself in the Premier League with Manchester United and he would be a very good signing for either side.
Having said that, the Mexican is still lacking in his general play and is much more of a poacher. Therefore, he is more likely to suit an underdog side that loves to counter. Hernandez will struggle to replicate Costa’s defensive work and build up play at Chelsea.
It will be interesting to see how manages to convince the player now. Hernandez has just one year left on his current contract and is expected to leave the German outfit this summer.
The former Manchester United striker has scored 39 goals in two seasons for Leverkusen.