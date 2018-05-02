West Ham preparing a €30m offer for Rodrigo Battaglia

West Ham are interested in signing the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia this summer.
According to reports from Portugal (translated by SportWitness), the Hammers are looking to pay around €30m for Battaglia.
David Moyes’s side are in need of a central midfielder and Battaglia would be a superb addition. The 26-year-old has been superb for Sporting this season and he would be the ideal partner for Noble next season.
The Argentine is very good at creating chances with his flair and agility. He will also help the Hammers drive forward.
Battaglia can operate as a deep-lying midfielder as well where he can control the tempo of the game. Also, his versatility will be an added bonus. The 26-year-old has played as a right back at times as well.
The report adds that West Brom tried to sign the player in January but they failed with a €20m bid.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers can agree on a fee with the Portuguese giants now.