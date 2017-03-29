West Ham poised to move for Rafa Benitez

West Ham United could be looking to move for Newcastle United manager, Rafael Benitez, if Slaven Bilic is relieved of his duties.
The Hammers have lost their last three Premier League games, and are without a win in five matches. The 2016-17 campaign hasn’t gone according to plans for Bilic, and his position will be assessed at the end of the season.
Benitez, the former Liverpool and Chelsea manager, is on course for promotion from the Championship with Newcastle. The Magpies are top of the Championship with 78 points, one point above Brighton. However, his future at St James’ Park remains uncertain.
According to reports from The Mirror, the Spaniard could quit this summer if he feels the Magpies lack ambition.
The West Ham board would prefer to back their manager while Bilic has the dressing room behind him. However, there is a feeling that he is under extreme pressure to turn things around.
Benitez, who guided Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2005, was close to joining West Ham two years back, only for the deal to be gazumped by Real Madrid.
Former Manchester City manager, Roberto Mancini, who is currently a free agent, is another option for West Ham.
West Ham face Hull, Swansea and Sunderland in their next three matches, and the club should be expecting to win these games. The Hammers have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight league outings.