West Ham plotting improved bid for Marco Arnautovic

West Ham United are desperate to improve their attacking unit this summer and the Hammers are doing their best to lure Marco Arnautovic away from Stoke City.
The Londoners have already had two bids rejected for the Austrian attacker and according to London Evening Standard, they are considering a third offer for the player.
West Ham submitted an opening offer of £15 million for the player. The second offer was around the £20 million mark.
Arnautovic has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he would certainly be an upgrade on the likes of Feghouli. As per the report, the Stoke City attacker is a priority target for Slaven Bilic. The Croatian is hoping to put together a front three of Lanzini, Antonio and Arnautovic for next season.
The player is thought to be keen on a move to West Ham and he has already submitted a transfer request in order to push the move through. However, the player has three years left on his contract and Stoke will only sell him for the right price.
The likes of Javier Hernandez, Andre Gray and Olivier Giroud have been linked with the Hammers as well. The report adds that If West Ham fail to agree on a fee with Stoke, they might turn their attentions towards Southampton’s Dusan Tadic.