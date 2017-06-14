West Ham plot £20m move for Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud

West Ham United have opened talks to negotiate a potential £20 million transfer deal to sign Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud, according to the Goal.
Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is keen to bolster his attacking options after a disappointing campaign and are reportedly ready to offer £100,000-a-week contract to land the France International this summer.
Despite netting 12 Premier League goals, Giroud managed just 17 starts in all competitions last season and with reports suggesting that Arsenal are preparing to spend big to sign high profile attackers, Giroud’s future at the Emirates are numbered.
The Gunners have been heavily linked with move for Monaco’s in-demand starlet Kylian Mbappe and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette but Arsene Wenger realizes that he will have to break club’s transfer record to recruit any one of these prolific striker.