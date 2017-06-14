Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham plot £20m move for Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud

West Ham plot £20m move for Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud

14 June, 2017 Arsenal, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham United have opened talks to negotiate a potential £20 million transfer deal to sign Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud, according to the Goal.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is keen to bolster his attacking options after a disappointing campaign and are reportedly ready to offer £100,000-a-week contract to land the France International this summer.

Despite netting 12 Premier League goals, Giroud managed just 17 starts in all competitions last season and with reports suggesting that Arsenal are preparing to spend big to sign high profile attackers, Giroud’s future at the Emirates are numbered.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with move for Monaco’s in-demand starlet Kylian Mbappe and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette but Arsene Wenger realizes that he will have to break club’s transfer record to recruit any one of these prolific striker.

Giroud, who is said to be keen on joining the Hammers to secure a starring role without leaving his settled life in London, addressed his uncertain future by stating that he requires more playing time to prolong his stay at Arsenal.

Speaking at a press conference last week Giroud said: “I want to win the Premier League with the club. After, I do not know the future, it will be necessary to take into account the transfer window.

“I have had limited playing time for several reasons but that is not to say that I lost the confidence of the coach.”

“I will not be content with limited playing time next season. It [a transfer] will be a well-thought out decision. But, yes, I want more playing time.”

Meanwhile, West Ham have also been linked with Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi and Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho as Slaven Bilic seeks to improve club’s poor 11th league finish.

Human Rights Watch says workers have exploited at Russia's 2018 World Cup venues
Premier League 2017/18 fixtures: West Ham and Newcastle handed tough starts

About The Author

Ashish Thakur

Football columnist at Sportslens. Previously worked at Sportskeeda, GiveMeSport, Red Bull Football, United Report and Blame Football. To contact, mail me at: ashishthakur1396@gmail.com