West Ham officials in Rome to seal Felipe Anderson transfer

West Ham have been linked with the Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson for a while now.
It seems that a transfer is now close to completion. As per the reports in Italy (translated by SportWitness), West Ham officials are in Rome today to finalise the transfer.
Anderson’s development has stalled at Lazio and it will be interesting to see whether Pellegrini can help him fulfil his potential.
The Brazilian was rated as a world-class talent a few years ago and West Ham could be picking up a bargain here.
Apparently, the Hammers are paying around €38m for the playmaker.
West Ham need to add some creativity and flair to their side and Anderson would be ideal. The Brazilian will fill in for Lanzini while the Argentine recovers from his ACL injury.
The Hammers have been very active in the market so far and they have already signed the likes of Diop, Fredericks and Fabianski. Completing a deal for Anderson would be another step in the right direction for them.
Pellegrini will be expected to fight for the Europa places next season and West Ham need signings of this calibre to get there.