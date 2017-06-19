West Ham odds-on favourites to sign Jack Wilshere

West Ham United are now odds-on favourites to sign the out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
The 25-year-old England international was sent out on loan to Bournemouth last season where he managed to impress during his 22 starts.
Eddie Howe’s men were initially leading the race to sign the midfielder but SkyBet have installed the Hammers as the favourites now.
Wilshere has been plagued with injuries over the last few years and has made just 32 appearances in the Premier League in the last three seasons. The Arsenal midfielder has just one year left on his current contract and it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners decide to let go of him this summer.
At one point in his career, Wilshere was rated as the most talented English player of his generation. However, injuries have affected his development in the recent years.
West Ham are 3/1 to sign the Arsenal midfielder this summer. It is important to note that a deal is far from complete. It just means that West Ham are leading the chase according to the bookies.
In theory, signing Wilshere could be a massive coup for West Ham. Bilic has been missing a technically gifted playmaker since the departure of Payet and the Arsenal midfielder could certainly fill that void.
The 25-year-old’s talent is beyond any doubt. Wilshere needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to West Ham could benefit both parties.