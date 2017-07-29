West Ham odds-on favourites to sign Andre Gray

West Ham United have been linked with the Burnley forward Andre Gray this summer.
The Hammers were on the lookout for a striker but they have managed to sign Javier Hernandez now. It will be interesting to see if they drop their interest in Gray now.
Despite the arrival of the Mexican, the bookies seem fairly confident that Gray will end up at West Ham. The likes of William Hill and Bet Victor are offering odds of 5/6 and 1/1 respectively on the potential transfer.
Signing Gray could prove to be a wise decision from Bilic. Not only will the 26-year-old add more depth to West Ham’s attack, he will be available for a reasonable fee as well.
The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Clarets over the last two seasons and has just one year left on his current deal.
Despite the severe lack of service, Gray scored nine goals in the top flight last season.
As per earlier reports, West Ham tried to sign the striker in January but the Clarets decided to turn down their offer. If they do sell him now, Gray would command a fee in the region of £10million.