West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen seeking loan move – should Leeds United be interested?

West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen has admitted that he may need to move elsewhere this season to play regular games and impress his manager Manuel Pellegrini.
The 22-year-old is seen as one of the club’s brightest young prospects, but he might struggle to break into the first team this season given the plethora of midfielders Pellegrini has at his disposal.
The young midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan in the Championship with Bolton before featuring regularly for David Moyes’ matchday squads at the turn of the year.
Cullen has admitted that he has been in discussions about leaving the London Stadium before the end of the month. Ideally, the player wants a loan move till January, but he is happy to follow what Pellegrini thinks is best for him.
“Yeah there have been conversations going on,” Cullen said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.
“It’s not that I’ve decided totally whether I am staying or going; at the minute I’m here, just taking each day as it comes and trying to impress the manager.
“First and foremost I want to be playing for West Ham, but if the manager says to me ‘there’s the right loan there’ then I’ll go and get some games up until January, come back and look at it then.
“I haven’t put a time limit on it, I’m still striving for it so whether that is coming and playing in the [U]23s, going out on loan or staying and learning off a top manager and brilliant players at the club, whatever is best for me.”
Should Leeds make a cheeky move for him?
Having impressed at both Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, plenty of Championship clubs would want him on a short term basis.
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he is looking to make one or two loan singings before the end of the month, and could be looking to add another midfielder to his ranks.
The Whites were keen to sign Mo Besic from Everton on the transfer deadline day, but it seems the player could be heading towards Middlesbrough instead.
If he is good enough to play in the Premier League, then surely he must be good enough to thrive in Bielsa’s system at Leeds. If he is made available on loan, it won’t be a bad idea for Leeds to take a safe gamble on the exciting midfielder.