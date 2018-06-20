West Ham looking to sign Senegal striker Moussa Konate

West Ham are interested in signing the Senegal international Moussa Konate this summer.
As per the reports, the Hammers are looking to improve their attack and they have identified the 25-year-old as a target.
Konate had a very good season with Amiens before heading to the World Cup and his performances have attracted the attention of Burnley as well.
The Senegalese forward managed to score 14 goals in all competitions for Amiens last season.
West Ham have had to rely on the likes of Arnautovic for goals last season and Pellegrini needs to add more goalscorers to his side. The likes of Chicharito were quite poor last year.
Konate will not only add goals to the West Ham attack, his versatility will add more depth to the West Ham side as well. The Senegalese attacker can operate as a winger as well as a striker.
It will be interesting to see whether West Ham can agree on a fee for the 25-year-old attacker now.
Konate has a contract at Amiens until the summer of 2021 and the French outfit will not want to sell their prized asset. Apparently, the player is valued at £8million.
West Ham have recently signed the likes of Diop, Fredericks and Fabianski. They certainly have the resources to land Konate as well.