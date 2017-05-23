West Ham looking to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan

West Ham United are looking to sign the out of favour Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan.
The Hammers are in need of striking reinforcements this summer and ESPN are reporting that they are likely to make a move for Chelsea’s Belgian forward. The Belgian joined Chelsea last summer for a fee of £33 million.
Batshuayi has been a squad player under Antonio Conte this season and the former Marseille man could be sent out on loan in order to continue his development with regular first-team football. The 23-year-old has started just one game in the Premier League this season. Most of his appearances have come as a substitute.
The Belgian has impressed during his cameos this season and West Ham would be an ideal destination for him in theory. Bilic needs a quick and mobile forward alongside Ayew and Lanzini. Batshuayi’s playing style would fit in perfectly.
As per the report, Chelsea are unwilling to sell the player permanently but they will consider a loan move. The Blues are expected to sign the likes of Morata and Lukaku this summer and therefore Batshuayi will fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.
ESPN claims that West Ham are confident of signing the player despite the competition. The Hammers have been long-term admirers of the striker and they tried to sign him last summer as well.