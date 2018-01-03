West Ham looking to sign Joe Allen from Stoke

West Ham are hoping to sign Joe Allen from Stoke City this month.
The Welsh midfielder has been a key player for the Potters ever since he joined them from Liverpool and Moyes wants him to add some composure and depth to West Ham’s midfield.
According to Sky Sports, signing a midfielder is a top priority for Moyes this month and the likes of N’Zonzi, Carvalho and Shelvey are targets for him as well.
Allen would be a superb signing for the Hammers if they manage to pull it off. The former Liverpool midfielder is excellent at dictating the play from the deep. He would help West Ham control the game.
Furthermore, his technical ability, agility and composure would be priceless against the top teams where West Ham won’t be allowed space and time to play in the midfield.
Mark Hughes has insisted that Stoke won’t sell any of their key players in January and Allen is clearly a vital player for them.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers submit an offer for the player now. Stoke are fighting for relegation this season and Allen could be tempted to move if the right offer comes along.