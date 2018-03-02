West Ham looking to offer a new deal to Manuel Lanzini

West Ham are looking to agree on a new deal with their Argentine playmaker Manuel Lanzini.
The 25-year-old has two years left on his current deal and the Hammers are ready to offer him a new long-term deal.
Lanzini has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the recent months but West Ham want to keep him beyond this season.
The Hammers are fighting for survival this season and it will be interesting to see what the player wants in the summer. If a top club like Liverpool comes calling, Lanzini could well force his way out of West Ham.
The Argentine has been West Ham’s best player for a while now and losing him would be a damaging blow for Moyes. The Hammers still miss Dmitri Payet and they will struggle to replace Lanzini as well.
Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Declan Rice will also receive a new deal at West Ham.
The young defender is set for a pay rise as well. Rice earns around £10,000 a week right now and the new deal will take his wages up to £25,000 a week.