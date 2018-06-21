West Ham leading the race to sign Jean Michael Seri

West Ham are now reportedly the favorites in the race to sign Jean Michael Seri.
The midfielder is expected to leave Nice this summer. He has been linked with a move away from the club for a long time and it has now been reported that the Hammers are in advanced talks to sign him.
He is a talented player who will definitely add quality to Manuel Pellegrini’s side if they manage to pull off this deal.
The Ivorian has a £35 million buyout clause in his contract and has been linked with many elite clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and also saw a move to Barcelona fall through last year.
Italian club Napoli also are keen on Seri though it is the Hammers who lead the race.
If Napoli hope to land the player, they will firstly have to sell Marek Hamsik.
The long-serving Hamsik is expected to leave the club this summer and has been strongly linked with a move to the financially lucrative Chinese Super League.