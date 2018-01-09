West Ham leading the chase for Francis Coquelin

Arsenal are ready to sell Francis Coquelin in January.
According to Daily Mirror, West Ham are currently leading the chase for the French defensive midfielder.
The 26-year-old has been a squad player for Arsenal ever since the arrival of Granit Xhaka. It is believed that Coquelin wants to play regularly and therefore a move away is the best solution.
West Ham are hoping to add to their midfield in January and it will be interesting to see whether Moyes makes a move for the Frenchman in the coming weeks.
The Hammers could certainly use a defensive midfielder and Coquelin has shown that he is capable of doing well in the Premier League.
The 26-year-old needs to play regularly in order to rediscover his confidence and form. A move to West Ham could do wonders for him.
As per Daily Mirror’s report, Arsenal are holding out for a fee of around £10m for Coquelin. The midfielder still has three and a half years left on his current contract.