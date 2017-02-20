West Ham keeping close eye on Brazilian striker Willian Jose

West Ham are keeping a close tab on Real Sociedad striker, Willian Jose, ahead of the summer transfer window.
The attacking department is one area where West Ham are expected to reinforce in the summer. The Hammers cancelled Simone Zaza’s loan in January and sent him back to Juventus, while Jonathan Calleri has failed to fire.
Initially, West Ham planned to sign Zaza on a permanent deal this summer, but the club opted to pull the plug on the deal instead. The Hammers have relied on Andy Carroll for goals and inspiration in attack.
According to reports from Calciomercato, the Hammers are lining up a move to lure the Brazilian forward away from Sociedad.
The 25-year-old has been in impressive form this season, and has netted nine La Liga goals in 19 outings for the Basque side.
In 2014, Jose signed a six-month deal with Real Madrid. He made his La Liga debut in Madrid’s 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo. However, he was released after his contract expired.
Last season, he scored nine La Liga goals for Las Palmas, but this season, he has taken his game to a different level. He has four years left on his contract, and West Ham will have to work hard on persuading Real Sociedad to part with their striker.