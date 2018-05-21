West Ham keeper Adrian gives update on his future

He is not planning to leave.
Instead, the Spaniard is planning to establish himself as the first-choice keeper at the club.
Adrian had a battle with Joe Hart for the first choice goalkeeping position at the Hammers this season. While Hart was preferred for the majority of the first-half of the season under Slaven Bilic, it was Adrian who was favored under David Moyes.
Hart’s lack of game-time under Moyes was ultimately what caused him to not be selected for the England World Cup squad.
Since arriving at the Hammers, Adrian has regularly won and lost the first-choice goalkeeping position.
He delivered sterling performances during the 2015/16 season and helped the Hammers secure an impressive seventh place finish during Slaven Bilic’s first season in charge of the club.
However, the following season (2016/17) he would deliver shaky performances and lost his position to Darren Randolph before winning it back towards the end of the season.
After Randolph left the club last summer, Hart came in on loan from Manchester City and was instated as first-choice.
Adrian has since won the position back and now wants to make it his own.
He said: “I like to play, I like to enjoy playing and I want to be the No1, but I have to deserve it as well,” said Adrian to the club’s official website.
“If the team can help you with their defending as well, that’s much better.
“This past season for me has been a bit disappointing and frustrating at times, but I have one more year on my contract and we will see more when the season has finished.
“I hope that I can continue to show I am here to help West Ham, as I enjoy it here at London Stadium and I want to keep enjoying it.
“The West Ham fans welcomed me with open arms from day one and I feel their love every time that I play.”