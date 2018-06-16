Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham keen on signing James Maddison

West Ham keen on signing James Maddison

16 June, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Norwich City, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham are interested in signing James Maddison from Norwich City.

The Championship star is a target for several Premier League clubs and Pellegrini wants him to add some goals to West Ham’s midfield.

The Hammers have had to rely on the likes of Arnautovic and Lanzini for goals and bringing in someone like Maddison would improve them as a unit. Also, his technical ability will allow West Ham to play quick one-touch attacking football.

The Norwich attacking midfielder is one of the finest young attacking talents in the country right now.

Maddison managed to score 15 goals last season and he is valued at around £25million. West Ham certainly have the financial means to pull off the transfer.

The report adds that Everton and Leicester City are also interested in signing the highly rated midfielder.

It will be interesting to see who ends up signing him in the end. For the price quoted, he could prove to be a massive bargain in the long run.

Chelsea close to appointing Maurizio Sarri as their manager
‘Get in!’, ‘Superb signing’ – fans excited as Liverpool confirm deal for Williams to Rochdale

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com