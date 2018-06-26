West Ham keen on signing Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is keen on playing regularly next season.
The 22-year-old has earned his place in England’s World Cup squad after a promising loan spell with Palace and he intends to play more often next year.
The midfielder does not want to return to Chelsea unless the Blues provide him with assurances of regular playing time.
Loftus-Cheek is one of the finest young talents in England and he is a target for Crystal Palace and West Ham.
It will be interesting to see whether the Blues can convince him to stay. If the player wants a move, he won’t be short of suitors.
The likes of West Ham could certainly use a midfield engine like him and Pellegrini should do his best to sign the youngster from West Ham’s London rivals this summer.
Loftus-Cheek could be the ideal long-term alternative to Noble and he would improve the West Ham midfield instantly as well.
The report adds that Chelsea do not want to sell the player and they might consider a loan move. However, they will look to tie him down to a long-term deal before allowing him to join another club on loan.