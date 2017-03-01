West Ham join the race to sign Celtic target Henry Onyekuru

West Ham United have joined the race to sign the highly rated Nigerian striker, Henry Onyekuru, in the summer transfer window. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Celtic are also reportedly interested in signing the youngster.
According to reports from The Mirror, the Hammers are interested in the Nigerian forward who has scored 14 goals for his club, KAS Eupen.
The teenager, seemingly, has a huge decision to make this summer, and certainly he won’t stay with the Belgian club. He has made it clear that he will leave the club this summer, but the player is unsure where he will land up in a few months’ time.
Celtic had a bid, believed to be around £1m, rejected during the January transfer window. Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic manager, is a fan of the player, and the Glasgow club are ready to return for him.
That he is a talented footballer is clear to all, but he doesn’t seem to have a professional attitude towards his game. He went AWOL for several days in the hope of pushing through a transfer to Celtic, but the deal didn’t materialise.
The player said in a recent interview that he is 100 per cent certain to leave the club in the summer. He feels that he has done everything to help keep the club in the top division, and that he has achieved his goal.
West Ham may have lost Dimitri Payet in the January transfer window, but they still have the likes of Robert Snodgrass, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio and Andre Ayew in their ranks. It will not be easy for the youngster to break into the first-team straightaway.