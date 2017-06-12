West Ham interested in signing Manchester City outcast

West Ham United are closely monitoring the situation of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, the Sky Sports report.
Soon after Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad stadium last summer, Hart was offloaded to Serie A side Torino on a season-long loan deal and the England No1 stopper appears poised to leave the Citizens this summer with several Premier League sides keen to sign him.
According to Sky Sports, Manchester City are desperate to sell the 30-year-old but are also prepared to sanction another loan deal, should they fail to materialize a permanent transfer in the current transfer window.
West Ham United are thought to interested to sign Hart but the Hammers can only consider a loan deal due to the stopper’s high wage demands.
Following England’s 2-2 draw against Scotland on Saturday, Hart hinted of his imminent departure from Manchester City but claimed that there has been no official offers on the table yet.
Hart said: “I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices. I want to be playing at the highest possible level, pushing myself.
“It’s a short career. I want to push everything out of me. Physically I feel in great condition and I want to go again.”
Manchester City confirmed the arrival of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica in a world record transfer for a stopper last week – which all but ended Hart’s influential career at the Etihad stadium.