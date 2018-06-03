West Ham interested in signing Jack Wilshere

West Ham are interested in signing Jack Wilshere this summer.
The Arsenal midfielder’s contract is set to expire later this month and the Hammers are hoping to complete a bargain move for the playmaker.
Manuel Pellegrini wants to add more creativity to his midfield and Wilshere would be a superb addition. When fit, the England international is a very good footballer. Signing him on a free transfer would be a no-brainer.
West Ham aren’t the only clubs after him and the likes of Everton, Wolves, Newcastle, Fulham and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the midfielder as well.
Pellegrini’s arrival has certainly signalled West Ham’s ambitions as a club and it will be interesting to see whether the Chilean can convince Wilshere to join the Hammers now.
Wilshere has always been vocal about his admiration for Arsenal and therefore he might not want to join their direct rivals this summer.
The 26-year-old is set to hold crunch talks with Unai Emery regarding his future at Arsenal and West Ham will be hoping that the Gunners fail to agree on an extension with the technically gifted Englishman.