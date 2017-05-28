West Ham interested in signing Everton star Ross Barkley

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to leave the club this summer after failing to agree on a new deal with the Toffees.
According to Daily Star, West Ham United are interested in securing his services and Slaven Bilic is ready to pay big wages in order to seal the deal.
As per the report, the Hammers are willing to meet Barkley’s £140k-a-week wage demands.
Everton seem to have given up hope of agreeing on a new deal with the England international and are already looking to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson as his replacement. The Swansea star is expected to cost around £35m.
Tottenham are also interested in Ross Barkley but they are worried about Everton’s £50m valuation of the player and his wage demands. The report claims that Barkley prefers a move to Spurs because he wants to link up with his close friend Dele Alli.
The Everton star wants to cement his place in the national team and a move to Spurs would certainly aid his cause. However, it remains to be seen whether Pochettino’s side can agree on a fee for the playmaker now.
Barkley has had a disappointing season under Koeman and has scored just six times in 38 appearances for Everton.