West Ham interested in signing Badou Ndiaye

West Ham are interested in signing the Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye this summer.
The 27-year-old is likely to leave the Potters following relegation to the Championship and the likes of Arsenal and West Ham are interested.
As per the reports, West Ham have already made the initial moves to sign the player this summer. Meanwhile, Arsenal have also registered their interest.
The Stoke City midfielder arrived in England for a fee of £14million in January and his suitors will have to pay close to that amount if they want to sign him.
Ndiaye would be a very good addition to West Ham’s midfield. The Hammers could use a powerful presence like him and Ndiaye could be very effective for Pellegrini next season.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers can now agree on a fee for the player.
If Arsenal’s interest is genuine, West Ham will have to work hard to convince the player. A move to Emirates is more attractive after all.