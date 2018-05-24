West Ham interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to sign Willy Cabellero.
The Hammers are aiming to sign two new goalkeepers this summer after Joe Hart left the club to return to Manchester City.
Adrian is too inconsistent and while he ended last season as the club’s first choice, he committed too many errors to suggest that the club can view him as a long-term first-choice option.
Pellegrini is reportedly now eyeing a third reunion with Cabellero.
Cabellero is currently on the books of Chelsea. He is currently a back-up option to first-choice Thibaut Courtois and it is unlikely that the Blues will ever view him as a first-choice option even if Courtois ends up moving to Real Madrid this summer.
If that happens, the Blues will likely shop around for a new keeper.
The prospect of regular first team football could be something that appeals to the 36-year-old Cabellero who has been included in the 23-man Argentina squad that will play in the 2018 World Cup.
It was also Pellegrini who brought Cabellero to England when he signed him as Manchester City manager in 2014. Under Pellegrini at City, Cabellero had to serve as second-choice behind Hart.
However, the fact that the two work well together could make a move happen.