West Ham interested in Benfica forward Raul Jimenez

West Ham are interested in signing the Mexican forward Raul Jimenez this summer.
According to reports (translated by SportWitness), West Ham sent scouts to watch the forward in action against Porto this weekend.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers make a move for Jimenez at the end of this season. Benfica are thought to be holding out for a fee of around €50m.
Jimenez has managed to score eight times this season and he wouldn’t be a huge upgrade on the likes of Hernandez. Therefore, spending €50m on him seems quite unlikely at this stage.
The Benfica attacker has a physically imposing style of play and that could help him in English football. However, he is yet to justify that kind of a fee.
West Ham have had a poor season this year and the fans will be expecting big improvements next year.
The Hammers will have to be efficient in the summer transfer window and they simply cannot afford to break the bank on unproven players like Jimenez.