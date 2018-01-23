West Ham Injury News: Moyes without three top class stars for several weeks

West Ham manager David Moyes is set to be without his key attackers Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll for several weeks due to injury.
The Hammers have improved since the arrival of the former Manchester United boss but it will be interesting to see how they cope with a blow like this. Arnautovic and Lanzini have been instrumental in their recent upturn in form.
According to The Times, Marko Arnautovic is ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring problem. Lanzini is expected to be out for six weeks and Carroll is out for three months after an ankle operation.
The injuries will certainly influence West Ham’s transfer plans now. Initially, the likes of Carroll and Chicharito were expected to leave the club in January but Moyes cannot afford to lose any more players now.
The Hammers must look to bring in another attacker at the very least. The likes of Ayew and Sakho have been linked with moves away from the club as well.