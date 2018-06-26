West Ham Injury News: Manuel Lanzini set to miss the whole of next season

West Ham star Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out for the whole of next season.
The Argentine playmaker picked up a knee injury right before the World Cup. He was expected to return during the second half of next season but it seems that the damage is quite serious.
As per the reports, Lanzini has ruptured his cruciate ligaments and he will need 15 months to recover fully.
The news will come as a major blow to Manuel Pellegrini and the West Ham fans. Lanzini has been their best player for a while now and his absence will weaken the side considerably.
The injury will also affect West Ham’s transfer plans now. The Hammers will need to find a suitable replacement for the Argentine.
Lazio’s Felipe Anderson is expected to come in this summer but the injury to Lanzini could force West Ham to consider a move for another creative midfielder.
Jack Wilshere could be a good option for them on a free transfer.
So far, the Hammers have signed Issa Diop, Lukas Fabianski and Ryan Fredericks.