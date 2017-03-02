West Ham Injury Boost: Andy Carroll in contention to start against Chelsea

West Ham United co-chairman, David Gold, has revealed on Twitter that striker Andy Carroll is back in training after recovering fully from a groin injury.
The 28-year-old missed West Ham’s last two league games with a groin injury, but he is in contention to face Chelsea on Monday night.
Carroll travelled with the Hammers first team squad in Dubai for a warm weather training camp, but his persistent groin injury meant he couldn’t train normally.
Gold revealed on Twitter that Carroll has recovered fully and the striker could make Slave Bilic’s matchday squad for the upcoming London derby fixture against Chelsea.
Good morning everybody. Andy Carroll is fit and training with the first team squad and should be available for selection against Chelsea. dg pic.twitter.com/MPJozGE0HC
— David Gold (@davidgold) March 2, 2017
Carroll has missed a major part of the season through injuries, but has hinted of returning to form, having scored four Premier League goals in his last four appearances.
Reports emerged in various media platforms that West Ham tried to sell Carroll to the Chinese Super League this month. The Times claimed that West Ham contacted an agent to see if a deal can be reached for the former Liverpool striker.
ESPN reported that West Ham rejected offers from three Chinese Super League clubs for the former Liverpool striker in February.
Tianjin Quanjian, Hebei China Fortune and Shandong Luneng had all made bids for the England striker, but the Hammers rejected bids from all of them.
Carroll is reportedly happy at West Ham and he is not interested in moving to China at this stage of his career. His return to the squad will be a huge boost for Bilic and West Ham.