West Ham in talks to sign Russian striker Fyodor Smolov

West Ham are looking to sign the Russian forward Fyodor Smolov this month.
According to reports, the Hammers have already begun talks to sign the 27-year-old.
West Ham in talks to sign Russia captain Fedor Smolov. Striker wants to move to London from Russian team Krasnodar. West Ham trying to negotiate loan with option to buy but Krasnodar want £12 million permanent deal.
The Russian has been in very good form this season and he has been a key player for Krasnodar. Smolov has managed to score 13 goals in 17 games for club and country this season.
Apparently, West Ham are looking to loan the player with an option to buy but Krasnodar are keen on a permanent move. They value the player at £12 million.
The report also adds that Smolov is open to a move from Krasnodar in January and he is interested in joining the London club.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers make a permanent offer for the player now.
The likes of Chicharito and Carroll have failed to impress this season and Smolov is likely to lead the line for the Hammers if the deal goes through.
West Ham will be eyeing a top half finish this season and in order for that to happen, they will need to add more goals to their side.