West Ham in talks to sign French defender Harold Moukoudi

West Ham are interested in signing the highly rated Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi this summer.
According to Daily Mail, the Hammers are looking to sign the player for £10million and they have already begun talks regarding a transfer.
The report adds that the likes of Burnley, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Derby County are interested in the 20-year-old Frenchman as well.
The likes of Pedro Obiang, Angelo Ogbonna and Winston Reid are expected to leave the club this summer and Moukoudi could come in as a replacement.
Manuel Pellegrini has signed a lot of new players this summer and it is no surprise that the Londoners are now in a position to sell before buying.
The report from Daily Mail claims that West Ham are looking to loan the Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro as well.
It will be interesting to see whether they can agree on a fee for Moukoudi now. The 20-year-old is a prodigious young talent who could develop into a key player for the Hammers in future.