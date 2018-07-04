West Ham hoping to sign Napoli’s Roberto Inglese

West Ham are interested in signing the Napoli striker Roberto Inglese this summer.
As per the reports, the Hammers will try to sign him on loan for the next season. Inglese is a not a key part of Napoli’s first team plans and he could be allowed to leave.
The 26-year-old striker joined the Serie A giants from Chievo a year ago. He was immediately sent out on loan for the rest of the season.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers can agree on a loan deal with Napoli now.
Inglese could be a wise addition for Pellegrini next season. The 26-year-old is hardly a world beater but he would improve West Ham’s options from the bench. The Napoli man scored 12 goals in the league last season.
West Ham have been very active in the transfer market this summer. It seems that Pellegrini is determined to fight for the Europa League places next season.
The Hammers have already signed Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks and Lukasz Fabianski so far.