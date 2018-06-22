West Ham hoping to land Jack Wilshere on a free transfer

West Ham are looking to sign Jack Wilshere on a free transfer.
The Arsenal midfielder’s contract expires on the 1st of July and he recently confirmed that he won’t sign an extension with the Gunners.
As per Sky Sports, the likes of Wolves and Everton are keen on signing the England international as well.
Wilshere spoke to Unai Emery about his Arsenal future but he was informed that he is no longer a key player for the Londoners. It seems that the midfielder is not keen on accepting reduced game time at Emirates.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. The 26-year-old is a good player who would improve a lot of teams in the Premier League.
The Hammers could use some creativity and drive in their midfield and Wilshere would be a superb addition. On a free transfer, it is an absolute no-brainer for Pellegrini.
However, Wilshere’s wages could be a problem for the Hammers. The Arsenal midfielder is on £90,000 per week plus bonuses which can take his earnings to £120,000 per week.
There is good chance that the player will have to take a pay cut to secure a move this summer.