West Ham hope to complete £36m deal for William Carvalho

West Ham have reportedly submitted an improved offer to sign Sporting Lisbon’s top-quality midfielder William Carvalho this summer.
The Hammers have been heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old in recent days, and have had a £27.1million bid rejected by the Portuguese outfit last week.
According to the Mirror, West Ham are hopeful of pulling off a stunning £36 million deal for the Portuguese international, who has represented his country 37 times since making his debut in 2013.
The report claims that Carvalho is keen to join the east Londoners after years of being linked with a string of Premier League sides.
In fact, he was left out of his club’s 1-0 win over Setubal on Saturday, which further sparks fuel of a potential transfer move to the Premier League.
Should the deal go through, West Ham would break their transfer record for the second time this summer, following the £24 million acquisition of Marko Arnautovic.
West Ham desperately need a powerful figure in midfield, especially after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener on Sunday.
Slaven Bilic has signed five players already this summer, but one feels that the club need a few more additions before the end of the transfer window.