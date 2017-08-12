West Ham have verbal agreement to sign William Carvalho

West Ham were linked with a move for the Sporting midfielder William Carvalho earlier this week and it appears that the Hammers are closing in on the player now.
The Portuguese international is a priority target for Slaven Bilic and the Londoners are willing to smash their club transfer record in order to sign him.
According to latest reports, West Ham have reached a verbal agreement with Carvalho and they are now looking to agree on a fee with Sporting.
The Portuguese outfit are holding out for in excess of £30m and a West Ham delegation is in Lisbon to sort out the transfer.
Furthermore, it is believed that Tottenham and Crystal Palace are interested in the player as well. However, it seems that West Ham are the ones who are more serious about signing him.
Carvalho helped his country win Euro 2016 and is one of the most sought after midfielders in Europe right now. The defensive midfielder could take West Ham to a different level if the transfer goes through.
The Hammers have improved their attack massively by signing the likes of Chicharito and Arnautovic. If they can add a defensive shield to their midfield, they will be strong contenders for the Europa places.