West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic sends strong message ahead of Liverpool clash

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is confident of getting a positive result when the Hammers travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
The 28-year-old has scored seven goals in his last 11 outings and scored against Watford in his return from injury last week.
Arnautovic says that Liverpool have an amazing front three, but West Ham forwards can do a lot of damage as well. The club-record signing added that he isn’t at his “maximum” yet, and that he can do more.
“We know that Liverpool have an amazing front three, but they need to be careful about our forwards as well, as everyone is in good form, like Chicha, Manu and Joao,” said Arnautovic to the club official website.
“It’s going to be an interesting game. Of course, it’s going to be hard, but we want to keep a clean sheet and then it’s up to us to score goals.”
“And I always want to be better. I never in my life said I was at my maximum and I couldn’t do more. Of course, I can do more, but this is also about putting hard work in, having a bit of luck and when all these things come together, I think I can perform at a really high level.
“I’m not at my maximum. I can try to do more and I think I can do more.”
Liverpool are buzzing with confidence after their 5-0 victory over Porto in the Champions League in their last game. The Reds have also won two of their last three games in the Premier League, drawing the other.
On paper, the Reds are firm favourites – they are 24 points and nine places ahead of West Ham. However, the Hammers have improved under David Moyes and have picked up 20 points in their last 12 games.
West Ham are heading into this game on the back of a 2-0 victory against Watford, and also haven’t lost at Anfield in their last three visits.