West Ham fans tear into David Moyes after Everton defeat

David Moyes’ return to Goodison Park ended in disappointment as the Hammers were thrashed 4-0.

The former Everton manager has now lost his all five visits to Goodison Park as the opposition manager. In that period, his teams have failed to score a single goal against the Toffees and have shipped 12.

West Ham are in the relegation zone right now and the pressure keeps increasing on Moyes. The Hammers faithful were not keen on Moyes initially and things are getting worse now. Moyes took over from Bilic after a poor start to the season but the Scottish manager has failed miserably so far.

Moyes’s side will be facing Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their next three league games and the Hammers are unlikely to get out of their slump anytime soon.

The West Ham fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns regarding their new manager. It seems that they have no faith in Moyes and would happily get rid of him given the choice.

Here is how Twitter reacted to West Ham’s performance from last night.

 

 

