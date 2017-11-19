West Ham fans react to Watford defeat on social media

David Moyes would have expected a better start to life as the new manager of West Ham United.
The former Manchester United boss replaced Slaven Bilic earlier this month after a poor start to the season.
West Ham faced Watford in the Premier League earlier today and they were beaten comfortably. The Hornets managed to win 2-0 and the West Ham fans took to Twitter to mock the appointment of Moyes once again.
Moyes has been under a lot of pressure since his appointment and it will be interesting to see whether his side can bounce back with a positive result next week.
West Ham will face the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in their next five matches and Moyes will need a massive slice of luck to get through the festive period without a backlash from the fans.
The Hammers have been shocking at the back and Moyes will need to fix his defence first in order to survive relegation this season.