West Ham fans react to Watford defeat on social media

19 November, 2017 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Watford, West Ham

David Moyes would have expected a better start to life as the new manager of West Ham United.

The former Manchester United boss replaced Slaven Bilic earlier this month after a poor start to the season.

West Ham faced Watford in the Premier League earlier today and they were beaten comfortably. The Hornets managed to win 2-0 and the West Ham fans took to Twitter to mock the appointment of Moyes once again.

 

Moyes has been under a lot of pressure since his appointment and it will be interesting to see whether his side can bounce back with a positive result next week.

West Ham will face the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in their next five matches and Moyes will need a massive slice of luck to get through the festive period without a backlash from the fans.

The Hammers have been shocking at the back and Moyes will need to fix his defence first in order to survive relegation this season.

 

