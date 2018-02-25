West Ham fans react to their performance against Liverpool

West Ham were thrashed 4-1 at Anfield yesterday and the Hammers fans were not happy with their team’s display against the Reds.
David Moyes has struggled at Anfield throughout his career as a manager and Saturday’s game was no different. West Ham failed to match Liverpool’s sharpness and intensity all afternoon.
Emre Can headed the home side into a lead during the first half. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored early on in the second half.
Despite a goal from Michail Antonio during the hour mark, the Hammers failed to mount any sort of comeback.
The Reds could have gone further ahead through Sadio Mane but the former Saints winger hit the post. Eventually, Mane managed to get on the score sheet and Liverpool’s three-goal advantage was restored.
West Ham are well and truly back in the relegation battle once more and it will be interesting to see how they bounce back from this one.
Moyes’ arrival did improve them as a team but the result at Anfield will have knocked the confidence out of them.
Here is how West Ham fans reacted to their display against the Reds yesterday.
This match is literally the definition of our season…
— Robbie (@Robbie_whufc) February 24, 2018
Don’t understand, great result against Watford, ok it’s not Liverpool, but why not start with the same team. I don’t think Moyes likes Hernandez.. brings him on when 4-1 down..
— ⚒Stevie⚒ (@_SKF63_) February 24, 2018
Moyes Vs Chicha @CH14_ its a personal issue. The coach is the leader. A leader who has got something personal with one of his team must step aside ‘cause its not a leader anymore. A shame the performance of the team but not a surprise at all…
— Bleim of pípol 🇲🇽 (@Culpadelpueblo) February 24, 2018
what we have learn today:
1.arnie is by far our best player
2.cress isnt a cb
3.antonio,hart and chicha needs to start next game
4.Rice over Collins anyday
5.our board is a mayhem
— Vic Vinegar (@Vic3Vine) February 24, 2018
#WestHam Do you really trust in #Moyes? He left his best #forward on the bench @CH14_ @WestHamEspanol @WestHamUtd #davidmoyes
— G. O. (@geom001) February 24, 2018
Dropping Hernandez, waiting too long for subs and awful tactics, please god don’t let us keep Moyes.
— Bradley Whiting (@BradWhiting_) February 24, 2018
30 points? And loss like that it really does define our season.. Our owners don’t want to buy players that could help us to 50 points. Which with some of the players we have we wouldn’t need many new players.. we need to spend big in the summer or we’ll regret it eventually
— Callum Holder (@CallumGHolder) February 24, 2018
Why did Evra and Mario play shite Hernandez or Antonio should have started fucking joke. What’s the point of having grafters like noble and kouyate when Mario and lanzini don’t look interested
— Ollie (@OllieclarkWhu) February 24, 2018
Thanks Moyes wonderful tactic sack him
— Jan Appelkvist (@JanAppelkvist) February 24, 2018