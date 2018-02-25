Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to their performance against Liverpool

West Ham were thrashed 4-1 at Anfield yesterday and the Hammers fans were not happy with their team’s display against the Reds.

David Moyes has struggled at Anfield throughout his career as a manager and Saturday’s game was no different. West Ham failed to match Liverpool’s sharpness and intensity all afternoon.

Emre Can headed the home side into a lead during the first half. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored early on in the second half.

Despite a goal from Michail Antonio during the hour mark, the Hammers failed to mount any sort of comeback.

The Reds could have gone further ahead through Sadio Mane but the former Saints winger hit the post. Eventually, Mane managed to get on the score sheet and Liverpool’s three-goal advantage was restored.

West Ham are well and truly back in the relegation battle once more and it will be interesting to see how they bounce back from this one.

Moyes’ arrival did improve them as a team but the result at Anfield will have knocked the confidence out of them.

Here is how West Ham fans reacted to their display against the Reds yesterday.

 

