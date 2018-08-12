Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to their defeat against Liverpool

12 August, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham crashed to a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in their Premier League opener earlier today.

The Hammers were expected to deliver after a busy window but Manuel Pellegrini’s side failed to match up to Liverpool’s sharpness and intensity.

The Reds scored early through Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane added a second right at the stroke of halftime.

Jurgen Klopp’s men went 3-0 ahead on the 53rd minute through Sadio Mane once again. However, the goal should have been ruled offside.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge wrapped up the points with a fourth goal two minutes from time. The England striker scored with his first touch.

The likes of Antonio and Arnautovic caused some problems for the Liverpool defence but the Reds managed to deal with them comfortably.

The Hammers will be looking to get the result behind them and bounce back next week. There were positive signs for Pellegrini at Anfield and he will look to build on that.

It is clear that the new signings will need time to bed in. It will be interesting to see how Pellegrini approaches the next game now.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter.

 

 

