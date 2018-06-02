West Ham fans react to rumours about Felipe Anderson

West Ham fans have shared their excitement after reports broke that the club are trying to fork out a deal for Lazio winger Felipe Anderson.
According to a report from the Daily Mail, West Ham are showing keen interest in signing the attacker and are even willing to spend £35 million for securing his services.
Anderson is a fantastic player and has been playing at a high level for Lazio in the last few years. The bid looks like an ambitious one, but the Hammers fans are hoping that the club can pull it off.
What a signing that would be
— ⏳ (@Caution_Cole) May 31, 2018
Watch him a few times very tricky player with bags of pace scores a aswell and he’s apparently looking forward to working with Pellegrini
— CLARET AND BLUE ARMY (@MagicalMichail) May 31, 2018
Brilliant signing. Fast, tricky, good crosser and really good finisher. Will be one hell of a coup if we sign him.
— David Bennett (@DPB19882014) May 31, 2018
Would be amazing if it happened but not getting hopes up until it’s official
— Kevin Lowe (@kevinlowe12345) May 31, 2018
Would love it, big upgrade on Antonio who is wanted by Palace.
— Kevin Turvey (@KevinTurvey10) June 1, 2018
Great player. Well worth 40milion in today’s market
— Μ.ᑕ (@MC19023) May 31, 2018
The West Ham board are expected to back their new manager Manuel Pellegrini with transfer funds, and certainly if they manage to sign him, it will represent a great sign of intent.
Blessed with excellent technical abilities, Anderson is known for creating chances for others. He would be a solid addition to the Hammers squad.
Moreover, Pellegrini will have a fantastic forward line-up at his disposal, with the likes of Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic in the ranks, and they can be one of the most fearsome trios in the Premier League.