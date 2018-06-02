Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to rumours about Felipe Anderson

2 June, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham fans have shared their excitement after reports broke that the club are trying to fork out a deal for Lazio winger Felipe Anderson.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, West Ham are showing keen interest in signing the attacker and are even willing to spend £35 million for securing his services.

Anderson is a fantastic player and has been playing at a high level for Lazio in the last few years. The bid looks like an ambitious one, but the Hammers fans are hoping that the club can pull it off.

The West Ham board are expected to back their new manager Manuel Pellegrini with transfer funds, and certainly if they manage to sign him, it will represent a great sign of intent.

Blessed with excellent technical abilities, Anderson is known for creating chances for others. He would be a solid addition to the Hammers squad.

Moreover, Pellegrini will have a fantastic forward line-up at his disposal, with the likes of Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic in the ranks, and they can be one of the most fearsome trios in the Premier League.

