West Ham fans react to react to reports on Crystal Palace’s potential bid for Michail Antonio

According to reports from Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are preparing a bid in the region of £15 million for West Ham star Michail Antonio.
West Ham have been very active in the summer transfer window with Manuel Pellegrini making some fantastic signings. The Hammers are close to landing Felipe Anderson from Lazio for a club record transfer fee, and are looking to offload Antonio to recoup some money.
Sky Sports earlier reported that West Ham would be willing to listen to offers of more than £15 million for the versatile player who is on £70k-per-week contract at the London club.
Antonio has impressed Pellegrini during the pre-season, but the club are keen to recoup funds.
The 28-year-old joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest in 2015 for £7 million and has made 76 appearances, scoring 20 goals.
He has been a key player for Slaven Bilic and when fit he is a handy player to have in the squad. However, he struggled with fitness last season, making just 21 appearances.
Antonio is keen to stay in London for family reasons, and that is why a move to Palace makes sense for him.
The majority of West Ham believe that Antonio should be kept because of his quality. And even if he is sold, the club must ensure they get at least £25 million for him, that is £10 million more than what Palace are offering at the moment.
Let’s not sell him when healthy is good player & young can get a lot better. COYI!!!
— mark (@westhambrown) July 12, 2018
£25 mill minimum
— ⚒RUSTYHAMMER⚒ (@DeanoTy) July 12, 2018
Needs to be £25m as it’s a risky sell. With Carroll surprisingly lame he might be an option for cover up front.
— Kris Johnson (@kjohno10) July 12, 2018
The best price comparison I can think of is Yannick Bolasie to Everton which was for £25m and at similar age. To also sell to a divisional rival the price must be right and it seems to be a sellers market for everyone but West Ham.
— VINNYWHUFC (@vinnywhufc) July 12, 2018
Players in league 1 are going for £15 mil these days, Palace taking the Mick😉
— Andrew (@ANDAMA73x) July 12, 2018
Minimum £25million in the current market! If not keep as squad player
— PMarshall (@pbm1968) July 12, 2018