West Ham fans react to Mark Noble’s message on Twitter

15 March, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham captain Mark Noble has issued a rallying cry but the fans don’t seem too happy with the message from their captain.

The Hammers are back in the relegation battle after a stunning 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley. Pitch invasion and fan protests added to the chaos on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League table, just 3 points above the drop zone.

It will be interesting to see how West Ham regroup and bounce back from this situation. Mark Noble’s message to the fans seems like an attempt to calm them down. The West Ham star explained that the players will always try to do their best for the club.

It is clear that Noble wants to bridge the chasm between the club and the fans during this crisis.

However, things have not worked out as expected and the Hammers fans have reacted to Noble’s message saying that it’s uninspiring and embarrassing.

Here are some of the reactions from the West Ham fans on Twitter.

 

