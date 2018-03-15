West Ham fans react to Mark Noble’s message on Twitter

West Ham captain Mark Noble has issued a rallying cry but the fans don’t seem too happy with the message from their captain.
The Hammers are back in the relegation battle after a stunning 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley. Pitch invasion and fan protests added to the chaos on Saturday afternoon.
“My aim for this football club is to try and be the best it can be.” pic.twitter.com/nQBJJggWL0
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 14, 2018
West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League table, just 3 points above the drop zone.
It will be interesting to see how West Ham regroup and bounce back from this situation. Mark Noble’s message to the fans seems like an attempt to calm them down. The West Ham star explained that the players will always try to do their best for the club.
It is clear that Noble wants to bridge the chasm between the club and the fans during this crisis.
However, things have not worked out as expected and the Hammers fans have reacted to Noble’s message saying that it’s uninspiring and embarrassing.
Here are some of the reactions from the West Ham fans on Twitter.
About as motivational as a cold bath
— Kevin Marks (@kevstermarks) March 14, 2018
After the worst week of the season you’d think they’d make an effort to get it right.
— ZP Hammer (@zphammer) March 14, 2018
‘this club ain’t run like a circus no more’. You sure mark?
— Garry (@hammer192369) March 14, 2018
Club’s going backwards so not doing a very good job
— Ashley. (@AshleyWHUFC) March 14, 2018
Goebbels would be proud of this propaganda
— Dan Smith (@dannyrage83) March 14, 2018
You can’t even convince yourself to be motivated, embarrassing!
— Adam Rowland (@rowland_whufc) March 14, 2018
Poor attempt at appeasing the fans this one. I’ve a feeling this will have the exact opposite effect of what it was planned to do.
We’re fed of hearing “get through this season and try again in the summer”. Learning form mistakes requires not continually repeating them.
— Paul (@PaulLuckhurst) March 14, 2018
The posts are starting to feel like Propaganda
— Aaron White (@WhiteAaron) March 14, 2018
Delusional
— Mike Coote (@mike_coote) March 14, 2018