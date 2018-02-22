Blog Columns Site News West Ham fans react to Jose Fonte exit rumour

22 February, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, West Ham

West Ham defender Jose Fonte is reportedly heading for the exit as he is eyeing a move to the Chinese Super League within the next week.

The Daily Record reports that Fonte has agreed to move to the Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang. The 34-year-old vastly experienced defender will join on a £4.8 million deal (€5.5 million) and will sign a three-year contract for the newly promoted Dalian.

Fonte, who reportedly earns £65k-per-week wages at West Ham, joined the Hammers in the January transfer window of 2017, and was signed by Slaven Bilic.

He was heavily criticised by West Ham co-owner David Sullivan who blamed Bilic’s recruitment policy.

Fonte was doing well in the early part of the season before he was ruled out for a long period of time through injury. He even grabbed an assist in West Ham’s 2-3 defeat against Tottenham at the London Stadium in September.

However, the Daily Record claims that Fonte has dropped down the pecking order under David Moyes, and the club have decided to let him go.

