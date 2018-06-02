West Ham fans react to Javier Pastore transfer speculation

West Ham United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out about the club’s interest in Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Javier Pastore.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the Hammers are showing keen interest in signing Pastore from French giants PSG in the summer transfer window.
West Ham are already in talks with the French champions over a deal for the Argentine that would cost about £17.5 million, which is a bargain given the player’s class and reputation.
The 28-year-old is arguably one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, and has vast experience under his belt.
He has won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG, and would be a massive signing for the Hammers.
The only fly in the ointment is his injury record. He has had injury issues and hasn’t played as many games as he would have liked in recent seasons. But, there can be no doubt about his talent and calibre.
Pastore would be a brilliant signing for the club, and he would improve the depth and quality of the current squad.
The Hammers fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
This would be a really good signing- NOT HAPPENING. They extended st renewals periods as no one renewed
— Luke⚒ (@luke_bux) June 1, 2018
I can’t see that being totally impossible, out of favour with PSG and I’ve not heard a lot of other clubs pushing for him
— Andrew (@andy_roo88) June 1, 2018
I’m being really optimistic here and saying this rumour is a smokescreen so we can try and get Felipe Anderson done under the radar a bit! I do think for once though, that havin Pellegrini means that our usual summer chasing a marquee signing may actually bare fruit this time 🤞
— Greg richardson (@rakis14) June 1, 2018
Pastore to WestHam..!Why WestHam???u r still a good player mate
— AM (@snapz_a) June 2, 2018
He’s a cracking player, well done West Ham if they get him. If €20m is accurate it’s a steal aswell.
— Neil Dixon (@Neildixondixie) June 1, 2018
Bargain that for a top player
— Stephen Pears (@pears81) June 1, 2018