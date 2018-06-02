Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Javier Pastore transfer speculation

2 June, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out about the club’s interest in Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Javier Pastore.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Hammers are showing keen interest in signing Pastore from French giants PSG in the summer transfer window.

West Ham are already in talks with the French champions over a deal for the Argentine that would cost about £17.5 million, which is a bargain given the player’s class and reputation.

The 28-year-old is arguably one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, and has vast experience under his belt.

He has won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG, and would be a massive signing for the Hammers.

The only fly in the ointment is his injury record. He has had injury issues and hasn’t played as many games as he would have liked in recent seasons. But, there can be no doubt about his talent and calibre.

Pastore would be a brilliant signing for the club, and he would improve the depth and quality of the current squad.

The Hammers fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

