West Ham fans react to interest in Danny Drinkwater

West Ham United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to react to reports crediting their side with interest in Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater.
According to a recent report from The Telegraph, Drinkwater is weighing up his future at Stamford Bridge and West Ham are likely to react if he is made available for transfer.
The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Leicester City for a fee in the region of £35 million last summer. However, he has struggled for regular games at Stamford Bridge, and has failed to justify his price tag.
The report claims that there will be no shortage of offers for Drinkwater, and the Hammers could be interested as well. The signing could be on the cards especially if Leicester’s Eduardo Macia is appointed as the Director of Football at West Ham.
Drinkwater is a solid midfielder, and central midfield is one area where the Hammers need to bolster in the summer. He earns around £120k-per-week according to Daily Express, and meeting his wages won’t be a big problem.
Here are some of the best reactions from the fans on Twitter:
Drinkwater – Good player, would definitely improve us, no doubt. However, if Chelsea want 30ish million for him, you’ve got to imagine that would be our ‘marquee’ sigining and probably most of our budget. If that was the case i’d be underwhelemed in all honesty.
— Paul (@PaulLuckhurst) April 14, 2018
Do you think so? I think he’s such a ‘meh’ signing.
— West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) April 13, 2018
No way stay well clear at that price
— Craig ⚒ Jackman (@75_chicoIron) April 13, 2018
What’s he played? 6-10 games? No thx.
— BJYeo ⚒ WHU ⚒ (@dmyeo66) April 13, 2018
Second hand! £15 million over 4 years 😜
— ⚒RUSTYHAMMER⚒ (@DeanoTy) April 13, 2018
The blokes not even worth 3m let alone 30m
— Taylor (@TaylorMack1994) April 13, 2018
Wouldn’t be a bad signing at all …
— Joe Halford (@joe90halford) April 13, 2018
Him, Jonjo and Nobes in that midfield 3… steel.
— Steve Merry (@steve_merry7) April 13, 2018