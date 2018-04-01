West Ham fans react to Declan Rice display on Twitter

West Ham bounced back to winning ways after beating Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League clash at the London stadium on Saturday.
The Hammers needed a strong reply after losing three games in a row, and they responded brilliantly.
Two goals from Marko Arnautovic and one from Joao Mario saw West Ham sealing all three points against the Saints.
There have been some top performances from several players, but one player who particularly impressed was Declan Rice.
The 19-year-old has been brilliant this season and he is progressing at a tremendous rate. In his breakthrough season at the club for the senior side, Rice has shown maturity beyond years at times earning rich plaudits from the fans and his manager.
He started the match and played the entire 90 minutes. Capable of playing in defensive midfield, this time David Moyes used him in central defence, and he looked absolutely at home.
Rice made three tackles, four clearances and blocked two shots during the game. Here are some of the reactions from the West Ham fans:
Declan Rice is just unreal. Better than Jon Stones and he went for £50m so how much is he worth?! The lad is going far.
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) March 31, 2018
Declan Rice > John Stones
— WHU_HUB (@WHU_HUB) March 31, 2018
So many brilliant performances today, but my stand out players were Declan Rice, Marko Arnautovic, Arthur Masuaku and Edi Fernandes.
Absolutely brilliant.
— West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) March 31, 2018
West Ham we’re superb today especially first half Declan rice was outstanding 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻⚒coyi
— Wayne Fortt (@ForttWayne) March 31, 2018
Declan Rice. Football genius.
— Reggie (@Reggie_Disley) March 31, 2018
Declan Rice is a great player! Southgate should definately have a word 👀
— West Ham⚒ (@WestHamNews___) March 31, 2018