Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Bruno Fernandes transfer speculation

West Ham fans react to Bruno Fernandes transfer speculation

5 July, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


According to reports from Sky Sports, West Ham have made an offer in the region of £20million for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, leaving some Hammers fans excited on social networking site Twitter.

The 23-year-old is a highly rated midfielder and he was in terrific form last season for Sporting in 2017-18. He scored 16 goals from midfield and further layed off 20 for others in 56 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Sporting could lose a number of key players after they asked to have their contracts terminated. Fernandes is one of those, but they are still looking for a fee of around £25 million.

The report claims that Fernandes, who starred for Portugal at the World Cup before they were knocked out in the last 16 by Uruguay, is one of those players to have requested for their contracts to be terminated.

Sky Sports claim that Fernandes have been available for free but a compromise is being worked on.

West Ham have signed three players in the summer transfer, including French defender Issa Diop, Swansea ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski and Fulham right-back Ryan Fredericks.

The Hammers fans have taken to social networking Twitter and here are some of the best reactions.

Report: Newcastle United reject Stoke City's bid for Matt Ritchie

About The Author

johnblake