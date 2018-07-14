West Ham fans react to Bernard transfer speculation

West Ham are close to completing double deals for Felipe Anderson and Fabian Balbuena, and it seems Manuel Pellegrini is looking for more additions this summer.
The Hammers have made some fantastic signings so far and the latest name to be linked with the club has left the fans excited on social networking site Twitter.
According to a report from Portuguese media outlet O Jogo, West Ham are keen to sign Bernard, and they have offered the Brazilian star a lucrative deal to secure his signature.
The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk.
Portuguese giants Benfica were reportedly leading the race for Bernard, but West Ham have moved in quickly and are looking to wrap up his signing quickly.
The report claims that the Hammers have offered the Brazilian a signing on bonus of €7 million (£6.2 million) and a yearly salary of €4 million, which equates to roughly £68,000 per week.
The Brazilian is a class player and possesses exceptional technical ability. West Ham fans have urged the club to sign the player on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:
West Ham are leading the charge to sign Bernard on a free transfer. Former Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil international attacking mid. Would be a real coup. #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/0i90nM9JR7
If we got him that be amazing! Seen him play a few times n he is class, we be absolutely scary goin forward with the pace in our squad should these transfers come off!
Bernard is the latest player West Ham are linked with. He would be available for free after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk.
It’s refreshing to see players keen to join us, which is no doubt due to the fact we have Pellegrini in charge. pic.twitter.com/FGC0a56CWW
It’s gonna be some day tomorrow if we announce Bernard, Anderson and Balbuena #WestHam #coyi
Other day was saying wages would be £50k but wanted £8.9m sign in so looked like lowered sign up up wages.
Good signing quick inverted winger AM cover but imagine good on fwds now maybe need CF on loan.
But think need DM very much
Sign him
