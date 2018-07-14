Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Bernard transfer speculation

West Ham fans react to Bernard transfer speculation

14 July, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham are close to completing double deals for Felipe Anderson and Fabian Balbuena, and it seems Manuel Pellegrini is looking for more additions this summer.

The Hammers have made some fantastic signings so far and the latest name to be linked with the club has left the fans excited on social networking site Twitter.

According to a report from Portuguese media outlet O JogoWest Ham are keen to sign Bernard, and they have offered the Brazilian star a lucrative deal to secure his signature.

The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Portuguese giants Benfica were reportedly leading the race for Bernard, but West Ham have moved in quickly and are looking to wrap up his signing quickly.

The report claims that the Hammers have offered the Brazilian a signing on bonus of €7 million (£6.2 million) and a yearly salary of €4 million, which equates to roughly £68,000 per week.

The Brazilian is a class player and possesses exceptional technical ability. West Ham fans have urged the club to sign the player on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Sevilla want to seal temporary move for Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi
Chelsea midfielder linked with surprise loan move to Sevilla

About The Author

johnblake